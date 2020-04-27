Town of Bedford creates grant program to assist small businesses

A business support grant created by the Bedford Town Council has been approved, to assist locally-owned restaurants and retail businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant, approved by the town council and the Town Economic Development Authority, is available in the amount of $5,000 and is targeted toward locally-owned, non-franchise brick and mortar businesses.

In order to apply, a business must certify it has experienced a minimum of 25 percent reduction in sales. In addition, businesses are required to use the funds to pay for the following expenses that are necessary to keep a business open, in order of priority:

- Rent or mortgage payments for March, April, May, June or July 2020

- Utilities, such as electric, water/sewer and internet for the aforementioned months

- Inventory needed to restart a business

- Advertising efforts to promote business restart or to implement online sales presence

- Any costs associated with rehiring or hiring new employees; the funds cannot be used for payroll

Applications are due May 15 by 5 p.m. and will be approved on a first-come basis.

“After discussing the effects of the COVID-19 with members of Council, Vice Mayor Tim Black drafted a proposal to me with ideas of how to implement this grant,” said Mayor Steve Rush.

“As a result of business being closed, many expressed concerns of the duration of these closures. With no income or sales, some expressed concerns of not being able to reopen as many could be behind in rents or mortgages, and utility bills. The Town has worked diligently in getting business open in the Town over the past couple of years. With the absence of businesses we would be stepping back. Our open businesses are the life blood of our community. With the original SBA grants all but gone in the first round, we felt time was of the essence to act.”

The council will allocate $150,000 from the additional $0.05 meals tax revenue implemented in 2016 in order to assist during this time.

EDA Chairman Jonathan Buttram said, “Small, locally-owned businesses represent the majority of establishments located within the town limits of Bedford. One of the missions of the Town EDA is to take actions that help retain businesses in our town. Mandated pandemic-related restrictions have placed unprecedented burdens on some of our businesses. The EDA and Town Council are working together on this grant program to help some of those affected endure this challenging period with the end-goal of preserving our local economic landscape. Town of Bedford has an excellent assortment of unique businesses and the EDA is committed to helping with their preservation.”

In addition to the new small business program grant and the Federal funding, there is an existing “5 for 5” revolving loan program that is available to all businesses in the Town of Bedford and funded through a USDA grant. The Town has until July 1, 2020 to award these loans in $5,000 increments repayable over five years at 2% interest.

The Town of Bedford says it wants to distribute these funds rapidly. The need for future funding could be determined by the success of the program.

More information about the grant and application process can be found at www.betterinbedford.com

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.