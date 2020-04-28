Town of Christiansburg launches ‘Virtual Recreation Center’

If you’re running out of new things to do around the house during the stay-at-home order, the Town of Christiansburg might have a solution for you.

The rec center, like many others, had to shut its doors during COVID-19. But officials didn’t want to forget about you.

They just launched a Virtual Recreation Center with a wide variety of activities and new things to try for people of all ages.

“During this time of isolation folks are looking for things to do, and this virtual recreation center will give folks that opportunity to learn some new skills and new traits that they might enjoy that they didn’t know that they had to begin with,” said Parks and Rec Director Brad Epperly.

Anyone can use the virtual rec center. It’s a free service and can be found on the town’s website: https://www.christiansburg.org/1304/Virtual-Recreation-Center.

