Town of Fries renovates Community Center, looks toward town's future

The small town of Fries has steadily gotten smaller since its mill closed in the late 1980s.

But the people have maintained their beloved community center and they're hoping its renovation will help them forge ahead to a new future for Fries.

If there's one person can who can make the history of an old mill town come to life, it's Denny Brooms.

"Grew up here and I moved away a couple of times," he said. "But it didn't take."

The chairman of the Fries Community Center council loves this town.

And so in 2018 when the community center he oversees flooded after a 100-year-old pipe burst, he was heartbroken.

"There was not a feeling of positivity here," he said. "We all kinda felt pretty devastated."

Christmas Eve and the days after were spent clearing gallons of water.

"We lost about 1,100 books in that flood," said Treasurer Karen Snyder. "And we had just got it redecorated!"

But after more than a year of work, they say the heart of their community has been mended.

"That's what we kept telling ourselves," Snyder said. "This could be a blessing in disguise and it has turned out to be that."

After a year of work, thousands of dollars, volunteer work and donations from the community, they were able to restore portions of the gym, library and scout room that had been soaked through, along with asbestos removal.

She said the renovation made them refocus.

Now the library will offer more locally based literature and a cup of coffee. They're planning to show off the work done Wednesday evening during their open house, which begins at 4.

But this is more than just a step forward for the center.

"I think it's important for Fries to be as vibrant as it can," Brooms said. "And I think Fries has a lot to offer."

Growth in Fries has essentially frozen. Brooms and Snyder say they're working with other leaders to find ways to expand tourism, expand the tax base, and improve infrastructure to make Fries more inviting to people and their businesses.

"Mills never coming back," Snyder said. "But you know we need to build on it. And I think we've got a good start to that."

It's a good start, they agree, with a long road ahead. But it's a journey Brooms is willing to make.

"I don't know what makes me love it," he said of his home. "but I do."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.