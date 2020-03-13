Town of Narrows closing library, canceling recreation activities

The Town of Narrows is closing its recreation department and library for the rest of the month in response to the spreading coronavirus.

All recreation activities will be canceled and the public will no longer have access to the Iris Brammer Public Library.

Staff will be cleaning the buildings and equipment to help sanitize the space, according to a press release.

People can return the library materials to the book drop in front of the building.

The town will reevaluate the situation on April 1 to determine future action.

In the meantime, town offices at 210 Main Street will stay open.

If you have any questions you can reach the recreation department at 540-726-2961 and the library at 540-726-2884.

