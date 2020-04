Amidst coronavirus concerns, the Town of Pulaski has closed numerous recreational sites.

According to a release from the Town Manager, the Dora Trail, and all parks and playgrounds are closed effective Tuesday until further notice.

The Town of Pulaski asks anyone who feels ill with typical symptoms of the coronavirus to not go to the emergency room, but rather call your health provider or local health department.

