Town of Pulaski closes all municipal buildings, facilities

The Town of Pulaski will be closing all municipal buildings and facilities to the public starting Monday, March 23.

The town made the announcement Thursday and plans to reassess the closures during the week of April 6.

Emergency services and other specific government functions will still be available, however, modifications will be made to help minimize person-to-person contact.

The following town functions will continue to operate:



Emergency Service Operations

Citizens will be asked additional health screening questions by 911 operators and first responders

Utility Operations

Finance Department

The Finance Department will reslocate to 1000 E. Main Street and will be accepting utility and tax payments through a drive-thru window only



Hours of operation will change to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The payment drop box located at the Municipal Building and the Wells Fargo building will also be available

Administrative Functions

Citizens can contact the town’s Community Development Department at 540-994-8606 for help with Building Permits, Zoning Permits, Engineering requests and other needs

More information is available on the town’s website.

