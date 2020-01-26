Town of Vinton installs new security in municipal building

The town of Vinton has installed new security systems in its municipal building. Assistant Town Manager, Pete Peters says that one of the more noticeable changes the community can see when they come to the municipal building is a i "buzzing in" system. This comes as a part of a $100,000 system upgrade approved by town council in October.

"There has obviously been more of awareness of attacks taking place across the United States over the last several years so we had done this assessment of this building and multiple others in the town, but we didn't plan to implement them until the unfortunate events in Virginia Beach", said Peters.

In May, a Virginia Beach City employee opened fire in a Government Center killing twelve co-workers. That tragedy inspired Vinton to find ways to better protect its own town employees. The upgrades include, new doorways, and protective, ballistic glass in commonly traveled areas such as the Treasurer's office.

"We can, one be aware that someone is entering the building and be informed about what their intentions are, who they need to speak with and what their intentions are, and eliminate if there was someone that wanted to do harm", said Peters.

They will also be staffing a Police Officer outside of their council chambers when they have meetings.

