Towns of Blacksburg, Christiansburg to hold Fourth of July fireworks displays

The towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg will both hold firework displays on July 4, although other festivities have been canceled.

The towns encourage people to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks with their families while maintaining social distancing.

Blacksburg’s fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the Old Blacksburg High School property on Henry Drive. Fireworks can also be seen from the Food Lion shopping center at the corner of Patrick Henry Drive and N. Main Street.

The town says its annual parade and music festivities are canceled. There will be no rain date for the fireworks display.

In Christiansburg, the fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m. at a property off Peppers Ferry Road. They will also be visible from the New River Valley Mall and Walmart parking lots.

Christiansburg has canceled its annual downtown festival. The rain date for fireworks is Sunday, July 5.

Both towns encourage those who can watch the fireworks from their homes to do so.

