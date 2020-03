UPDATE: According to VDOT, delays have now reached five miles.

ORIGINAL STORY: A tractor-trailer accident has closed lanes, and built up delays of four miles in Rockbridge County along I-81N.

According to VDOT, the incident is located at 1.2 miles north of Junction US 11-Exit 195.

The north center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.