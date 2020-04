Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on US-221 in Bedford County.

All North and Southbound lanes are closed.

Traffic is being diverted off at Route 671 onto Centerville Rd.

Crews on the scene say a tractor trailer hit power lines along 221, knocking some down.

There is no word on when the road will reopen at this time.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.