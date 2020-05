Drivers can expect delays in Botetourt County Tuesday morning following a tractor trailer accident.

The accident happened on I-81 at miler marker 167.5 after midnight. All north lanes are closed, and backups are approximately 3.5 miles.

A detour has been put in place to direct all northbound traffic off at exit 162, onto US-11 North and back onto I-81 at exit 167.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.