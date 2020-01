A tractor-trailer has overturned where Commerce Road meets 220 in Franklin County.

According to Virginia State Police, a call reporting the incident came in at around 5:45 pm Monday. The driver had been going too fast and lost control.

No injuries have been reported. The driver has been charged with failure to maintain control.

Access to Commerce Road from 220 is still open, but may be delayed.

