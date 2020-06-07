Traffic alert: minor train derailment closes 5th street bridge in Roanoke

UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, 18 rail cars carrying mixed freight derailed while moving sets of cars in and out of the yard. Seven derailed, while another 11 stacked up.

No injuries or releases from any of the cars were reported.

Crews are working to begin the assessment and recovery, and train traffic is able to resume in the area on a parallel second main track.

The cause of the derailment is yet to be determined.

EARLIER STORY: A minor train derailment on a Norfolk Southern track in Roanoke has traffic stopped on the 5th Street Bridge.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the bridge is closed between Shenandoah Ave and Salem Ave SW.

Roanoke Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

