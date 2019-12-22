35 taken to hospital in 63-vehicle crash as lanes remain closed in York Co.

UPDATE

Virginia State Police say a total of 35 people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that range from minor to life-threatening. There have been no deaths at this time as a result of the incident.

The current number of vehicles that were involved is now 63.

The I-64 EB lanes are also still closed resulting from the westbound crashes and rubbernecking.

The Governor has also released a statement on the crash:

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

________________________________________________________

State Police is investigating a series of chain reaction crashes on I-64 in York County Sunday morning.

The eastbound lanes are also closed due to crashes resulting from rubbernecking at the westbound crashes, Troopers say.

At this time, there are about 35 total vehicles involved in both sides.



The crashes happened around 7:50 a.m. near the Queens Creek Bridge before Camp Peary, exit 238, near Williamsburg.



All westbound lanes remain blocked on I-64 at the Queens Creek Bridge before Camp Peary (exit 238) due to multi-vehicle crash in @YorkCountyVAGov. Traffic is being detoured off at Route 199 (exit 242). Expect delays, use alternate route. #hrtraffic #757alert — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) December 22, 2019

At this time, injuries range from minor to life-threatening.

State Police say there was ice on the bridge and heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash.



Traffic is being detoured off the highway at Route 199, exit 242.