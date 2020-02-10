Traffic delays expected during light replacement in Roanoke airport tunnel

The Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport began construction Monday on a new lighting project inside the Airport Road/State Route 188 tunnel.

This project will cause some traffic delays for the upcoming months, especially during morning and evening rush hour. In order to rewire and configure new LED lights inside the tunnel, traffic is only being directed through one side.

“We just ask people to slow down a little bit, be aware that are going to be two lanes of traffic within one tube of the tunnel, and make sure you have your headlights on,” said Brad Boettcher, Director of Marketing at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

The current lighting has been in place since the tunnel first opened over 30 years ago. The project is taking place to increase safety inside the tunnel since most of the current lights have burned out. Boettcher said that the new LED system will last longer and will be brighter than the current sulfur lights.

This project should last just under 60 days per side of the tunnel, and around four months in total. A majority of the funding is coming from the state and the rest is coming from the airport’s operating budget.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.