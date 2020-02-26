Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Carroll County

Carroll County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Tuesday on a variety of drug charges after making a traffic stop.

Deputies were conducting a license checkpoint on Cliffview Road in the Cliffview community, and pulled over a Dodge Durango. The driver was not licensed and was asked to pull the SUV off the road.

That's when a passenger, Chad Surratt of Hillsville, underwent what deputies described as a consensual pat-down, and drug paraphernalia could be felt in his left sock. That led to deputies finding seven grams of suspected marijuana and four grams of suspected methamphetamine. A loaded pistol was also found in the area of the SUV where Surratt had been sitting and deputies siezed it.

Surratt is charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance (Methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, and possession of a concealed weapon.

