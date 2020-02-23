Traffic stops yields multiple weapons, drug charges in Carroll County

Two men were arrested Sunday after Carroll County deputies stopped a 1999 Ford Mustang at the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Wagon Wheel Road in the Laurel Community.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, the driver, Derrick Michael Bias, of Speedwell, was operating the car while his license was revoked in connection to a DUI case. The passenger, identified as Daniel Joe Nelson, Jr. of Fancy Gap, also had a license that was suspended.

During the stop, methamphetamine, suspected hydrocodone, scales and drug packaging materials were all found. After detaining both men, a search of Nelson yielded a used hypodermic syringe.

Bias and Nelson were both arrested and taken to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Derrick Michael Bias is charged with:

-Possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of a schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

-Possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance (Hydrocodone)

-Possession of a controlled weapon

-Possession of weapon after being a convicted felon

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

-Driving while revoked (DUI related)

-Operating a motor vehicle without a certified ignition interlock

He was held without bail and taken to New River Valley Regional Jail.

Daniel Joe Nelson, Jr. was charged with possession of controlled paraphernalia. He was later released.

