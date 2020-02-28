Trailblazing deputy retires after 35 years with Bedford County Sheriff's Office

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is saying goodbye to a trailblazing deputy who made history in the department.

Tim Hayden marked off duty for the final time Friday afternoon, ending a 35-year career at the sheriff's office.

Hayden is retiring after serving in a variety of leadership roles including corporal, sergeant, and lieutenant. He was the first African American to reach the level of command staff at the Bedford County Sheriff's Office and serve as Captain.

"People say I made history, but history makes itself," Hayden told WDBJ7. "I just did my job and did it well. Everything just fell in place."

Hayden says he looks forward to spending more time with his family in retirement.

