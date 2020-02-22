Trapped driver saved from car after hitting telephone pole in Bedford

The Bedford Fire Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash Saturday that left the driver trapped in their SUV.

Crews found the vehicle slammed into a telephone pole at the intersection of Forest Road and McGhee Street. The SUV sustained heavy damage from the crash.

Fire officials stabilized the vehicle and began to remove the driver before turning the victim over to medics, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.