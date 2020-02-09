Travelers to Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport can expect delays during lighting project

Upgrades to the Airport Road/State Route 118 tunnel lighting will alter the path for commuters to the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

According to a release from the airport, starting Monday, February 10, the southbound Airport Road/State Route 118 tunnel will close until around March 30 while crews work the area. The northbound tunnel (towards Peters Creek Road) will be used for two-way traffic.

Drivers should expect delays and consider using I-581, Thirlane Road, or Williamson Road (US-11) as alternate routes according to the release.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.