Travelers embrace holiday traffic to spend time with family

The bags are packed and holiday travelers are hitting the road in hopes of spending time with family.

It’s not always a smooth ride home, but the drivers say the traffic isn’t going to dampen their holiday cheer.

“It’s getting a little more congested here and there,” Mark Gongloff said.

The Gongloff Family decided to make the trip down from New Jersey to North Carolina on four wheels this year.

“When we looked at the last minute flights were way too expensive and so we just thought we would give this a try. Still torn on whether this was the best idea,” Gongloff said.

Throughout Tuesday, crashes and congestion delayed travelers.

In Henry County, an overturned truck closed all northbound lanes on US-220.

Interstate 81 also saw delays with a tractor-trailer crash in Wythe County and a vehicle fire in Montgomery County.

Brian Fisch was traveling up to Hollins from South Carolina. He was stuck in delays from the vehicle fire, but said these types of back-ups would never keep him from his holiday gatherings.

“It’s been a tradition for 27 to 28 years, you know it’s always important to see family during the holidays,” Fisch said.

Because for Fisch and other drivers, family is the most important part of the season.

