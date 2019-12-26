Travelers take precautions after possible measles exposure in Virginia

It's a touchy subject whenever we travel - particularly during the holiday season. Germs left behind by other travelers can be anywhere - from a handrail to a piece of luggage.

It's a fact that's painfully obvious for nurse Dee Dee Justice.

"Oh, paranoia!" she said with a laugh.

Justice says she tries to wash her hands as much as possible, and avoids touching the escalators and bathroom doorways, just to be safe.

"So I'm just extra precautious," she said.

And that extra precaution may be a good thing. This week, the Virginia Department of Health is warning travelers of a possible measles exposure at the Richmond airport.

They say it happened on December 17, between 9 and 11:45pm. And the person involved apparently didn't stop for baggage, heading straight to a car outside.

If you think you may have been exposed, VDH has some advice.

First, anyone who's had both doses of the Measles-Mumps-Rubella vaccine is safe, and doesn't have to worry. If you've only had one dose, your risk is low, but you might want to get the second dose to be safe.

And if you haven't been vaccinated, and start exhibiting symptoms, like high fever and a red rash, contact your doctor immediately, and say you may have been exposed.

Back at the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport, Dee Dee and Tim Justice say their best defense remains the same

"Washing hands in the best thing," said Dee Dee.

It's advice that's backed up by the CDC, and might just help keep you safe from more than a common cold.