Treetop Quest opens at Explore Park

Treetop Quest opened up at Explore Park this weekend! It's their outdoor adventure course with zip lines and other obstacles.

Employees say this activity is the perfect way to enjoy the outdoors while still social distancing. This year, the staff has made a few changes. They are only taking nine people every 20 minutes, one person is allowed on a platform at a time, and employees are wearing face masks and face shields.

"Getting outside and being in nature is a great way to participate in a fun, relatively safe activity with your family, and Treetop Quest is a great way to see the world from a new perspective up in the trees while you're flying down zip lines and really challenging yourself," Scott Ramsburg, Marketing and Administration Manager for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said.

Ramsburg says the Treetop Quest had a great turnout this weekend, with around 150 people showing up.