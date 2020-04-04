Tribeca Film Festival to proceed, in part, online

The Tribeca Film Festival, postponed by the pandemic, is moving some elements of its annual New York event online.

Tribeca organizers say Friday that much of the planned programming will be available to the public or entertainment industry over roughly the same days that the festival would have taken place this month. That restores, at least in part, a showcase that filmmakers and artists that were relying on. The 19th Tribeca Film Festival had been scheduled for April 15-26.

The Tribeca festival was created after 9/11, and co-founder Jane Rosenthal says it's difficult to not host a gathering during such a time of need.