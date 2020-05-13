Trooper Lucas B Dowell's name etched on National Memorial

Across America, local law enforcement agencies have been honoring the fallen for National Police Week.

This year, national events are canceled but some, like a candlelight vigil, is being held virtually.

Trooper Lucas B, Dowell was killed in the line of duty last year. His training partner and roommate, Trooper Jon Barbour, says Dowell's dedication and charismatic ways are what set him apart.

"I'm really fortunate, really blessed just to have a couple of years with him," said Trooper Barbour. "He meant so much to a lot of people here."

Now, Trooper Dowell, a Chilhowie native, will forever be immortalized. "We are very touched and very honored that he is remembered in this way," said Barbour.

Dowell's name is now etched on the walls at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C. "To have it up there, to know after I'm long gone, his name will still be up there, people will still recognize it," added Barbour. "He's well remembered, we keep the best thoughts that we can and move forward."

Dowell's name, along with more than 300 other fallen law enforcement personnel, will be ready during a virtual candlelight ceremony Wednesday at 8 p.m.

To watched the vigil, click here.

