Trooper, tow driver injured after oncoming car hits State Police vehicle working previous accident in Christiansburg

A Virginia State trooper and tow truck driver were both taken to the hospital Saturday after an SUV hit a State Police car that was stopped at the scene of an earlier accident.

According to Virginia State Police, one of their troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident along I-81S in Christiansburg at around 7:30 Saturday morning near mile marker 118.3. A driver from S & A Towing in Christiansburg was sent to the scene, and at one point, began talking to the trooper near his car on the side of I-81.

A gold SUV in oncoming traffic lost control due to what State Police believes was speed and slick roadway conditions, and hit the trooper's car. The impact of the crash injured both the trooper and tow driver. The trooper has since been released, while the S & A employee was still being treated for injuries that are non-life threatening at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

One adult and three minors were in the SUV at the time. The woman driving the vehicle and all passengers were also taken to the hospital to get treatment for injuries, according to VSP.

The case remains open. No arrests have been filed.

State Police asks all drivers to use caution and obey the "Move Over Law." A goal of the law is for "drivers to yield right-of-way or reduce speed when approaching stationary vehicles displaying certain warning lights on highways."

More information about the "Move Over Law" can be found by clicking here.

