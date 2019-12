State Police is looking for a driver after a hit-and-run Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hawkins Mill Rd.

Police say a Jeep ran off right side of road hit a fence and mailbox before veering across the center line and running into the front door of a home.

No one was home at the time, but neighbors heard the crash.

Police say the driver left the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time and charges are pending.