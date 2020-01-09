BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ7) - In Bedford County, a troubled bridge over local waters is being replaced.
One of Virginia's several hundred structurally deficient bridges is set to be rebuilt and, despite a prolonged detour, neighbors tell us they are ready for a change.
Troubled bridge over local water; Bedford bridge gets an upgrade
By Leanna Scachetti |
Posted: Thu 9:56 PM, Jan 09, 2020 |
Updated: Thu 9:59 PM, Jan 09, 2020
