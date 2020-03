The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a tractor trailer fire early Tuesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., the department responded to a fire on the scales on I-81 southbound. Six responders arrived to find a box-type tractor trailer with heavy fire coming from the cab.

A hand line was established and fire-fighting foam was used. Responders were able to put the fire out completely within 10 minutes.

