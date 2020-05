Crews with the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department have extinguished a house fire along Route 11 near Pine Bluff Road.

Crews arrived around 4:45 Thursday afternoon, and saw light smoke coming from the rear of the house on Pine Bluff. No one was hurt.

The cause has not been determined.

Traffic was down to one lane on northbound 11, but is now back to normal.

