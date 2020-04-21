Trucker and big rig sought after diesel spill in Amherst County

Virginia State Police are looking for a driver and big rig that spilled diesel on US 29 Tuesday morning.

Jarrod Scott with Amherst County Public Safety says about 6:15 a.m., it appears an aluminum wheel cover from a big rig sheared off and punctured the diesel tank. Based on the trail of diesel on the road, Scott says it appears the driver stopped, then continued the drive. The wheel cover was also left on the road.

It happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 79. The south right lane and right shoulder are closed until further notice during cleanup of the spill.

Incident: SB on US-29 at MM79 in Amherst Co. 1 SB travel lane closed.6:54AM — 511 Southwest VA (@511southwestva) April 21, 2020

Click here for the VDOT traffic map.

