Trudeau says Canada won't retaliate for US mask export ban

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government won’t bring retaliatory or punitive measures after the Trump administration announced it would prevent the export of N95 protective masks.

President Trump says the U.S. needs the masks for the coronavirus pandemic and he doesn't want other people getting them. Trudeau says he will speak to Trump in the coming days and plans to tell the president that both countries are interlinked in ways that will hurt the countries if supply chains are cut.

He notes that Canada medical ships gloves and testing kits to the U.S and that materials from the N95 masks originate in Canada.