Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is naming Rep. Mark Meadows as his new chief of staff.

He replaces Mick Mulvaney, who has been acting in the role for more than a year.

Trump announced the staff reshuffle in Friday night tweets, saying Mulvaney would become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.

The long-rumored move makes North Carolina Rep. Meadows, who had announced he was not seeking reelection, effectively Trump’s fourth chief of staff since taking office in 2017.

