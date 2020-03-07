Trump 'not concerned' as coronavirus cases rise in DC area

President Donald Trump says he isn't concerned that the coronavirus is getting closer to the nation's capital and the White House.

Maryland officials warned Saturday that a person who attended the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in the suburb of Oxon Hill had tested positive for the virus. Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the conference, but the White House says there is no indication that either had been in close proximity to the infected attendee.

The Pentagon says a Marine at Virginia’s Fort Belvoir became the first military case of coronavirus reported inside the U.S.