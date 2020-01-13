Trump use of doctored Pelosi-Schumer photo draws Muslim ire

President Donald Trump is drawing criticism for circulating a fake photo of two Democratic leaders wearing traditional Muslim attire in front of the Iranian flag.

Muslim American advocates say the amplification of that imagery amounts to promoting Islamophobic tropes. Trump retweeted the manipulated photo after Democrats criticized the administration's rationale for orchestrating the killing of a top Iranian general.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham tells Fox News the tweet was intended to show Democrats “almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill the Americans.” No Democrats have praised the slain Iranian general.