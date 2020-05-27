Tuesday Morning files Chapter 11; some VA stores closing

Discount goods retailer Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the fifth major retailer to do so since the pandemic.

As part of the bankruptcy reorganization, the Dallas-based chain said Wednesday it plans to close approximately 230 of its 687 stores over the summer to focus on high-performing locations and will do so with a phased approach.

The company's CEO, Steve Becker, blamed the company's misfortune on the coronavirus closures.

“The prolonged and unexpected closures of our stores in response to COVID-19 has had severe consequences on our business," he said. "Prior to the pandemic, we were gaining momentum in our merchant organization, growing our vendor base and improving brands, assortment and value for our customers, while investing in our technology and corporate leadership team. However, the complete halt of store operations for two months put the Company in a financial position that can be effectively addressed only through a reorganization in Chapter 11.”

Tuesday Morning joins J.C. Penney, luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores in filing for Chapter 11 since the pandemic that forced many stores selling non-essential goods to close resulting in evaporating sales.

Click here for the list of stores expected to close, per Business Insider.

List of Virginia stores closing in the first round of closures, per Business Insider:

3501 Carlin Springs Road, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Village Center Shopping Center, 5619 Stone Road, Space # 3, Centreville, VA 20120

Midway Shopping Center, 3165 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg, VA 24073

Fairfax Circle Shopping Center, 9709 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax, VA 22031

Gateway Village / Fredericksburg Design Center, 2340 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Pocono Crossing, 10364 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23236

The Market at Shelton Shop, 901 Garrisonville Rd., Stafford, VA 22556

Sugarland Crossing Shopping Center, 47100 Community Plaza Suite 138 (Store 60), Sterling, VA 20164

London Bridge Shopping Center, 2346 Virginia Beach Blvd., Suites 7E-8, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Warrenton Towne Centre, 619 Frost Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186

Vienna Shopping Center, 136-138 D Maple Avenue West, Vienna, VA 22182

