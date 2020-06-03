"Grin that would light up a room": Father of Henry County murder victim speaks after teens arrested

Broken street signs and caution tape are still on the ground where Henry County Sheriff's deputies and Martinsville Police found 20-year-old Skyler Bryant dead inside his car Tuesday with a gunshot wound in his chest.

"When we began our investigation, we thought whatever happened took place at the lower end of the street and we were correct, what we do think is it was a drug-related activity that was lined up and turned into a robbery," said Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry.

The trail from Bryant's car is still visible as he spent his last moments driving away, before crashing into a fence.

Shortly after the shooting, deputies detained two teens they later arrested. The 17-year-old faces charges including felony homicide, and the 15-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, along with a number of other charges.

That makes three young lives Perry says will be forever impacted by violence.

"First off, here was a young man, the victim, that wasn't too far past his graduation and his life is now tragically ended, and now we have very young people who were involved in a violent act," said Perry.

Through all of this, Perry says he's grateful for the way people came forward with information, that let to an arrest.

"The only way for our whole community to prosper is for people to come forward and we had some people who in the midst of a difficult situation came forward and brought some information forward." said Perry.

Bryant's father sent this statement to WDBJ7 saying:

"On April 30, at 7:30 p.m, Skyler was born. He began his life as a happy, healthy baby boy. Our first child. His mother and I could not keep our eyes away from him. Skyler was active, loved music, family and friends. Skyler was devastated at the loss of his mother, but that event turned the sadness and loss into a more loving bond between his brother, himself and his dad. Years later we were blessed with the addition of a baby sister.

"Skyler had a grin that would light up a room. He had a swagger that made the room come alive. His family and friends enjoyed every moment they were lucky to have with him. Each and every life he touched was filled with laughter, jokes, music, and love. Our lives will now be a bit dimmer without him in it. Our love will endure as we know that he has now joined his mother to spend eternity in the arms of our loving father.

"To you my son, I will miss you and your smile. I will love you forever and I will meet you and your mother some day."

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests and charges may come.

