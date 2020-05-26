Turtle smashes through driver’s windshield

Of all the things that could hit your windshield when you’re driving down the road, a turtle is probably the last thing you would expect.

A turtle smashed through a Georgia driver’s windshield. (Source: CNN)

In fact, a Georgia woman was so shocked, she actually thought it was some kind of alien at first.

“I thought it was a brick," Latonya Lark said.

Suddenly, Lark’s brother was covered in glass and the turtle was stuck halfway through the windshield.

Lark says the impact sounded like a loud boom.

“I’m not gonna lie, I thought it was an alien, because the legs dropped out...and that freaked me out," she said.

The turtle lost one of its legs in the accident and Lark believes another driver hit it, causing it to fly backwards towards their car.

“Whoever hit that turtle, they had to have been flying,” she said.

No one was seriously hurt and Lark’s windshield is back in one piece, but she says the incident taught her a lesson.

“It lets you know how quick something can happen," she said.

Unfortunately, after the turtle was taken to a wildlife center, it succumbed to its injuries.

