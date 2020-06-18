Twice in one year, Carvins Cove spillway roars with record rain

After days of pounding rain, the spillway at Carvins Cove roars like thunder. Wednesday afternoon, water two-and-a-half feet deep plunged over the rim in a long white veil.

This is only the third time in nearly a century that this much water has flowed over the dam. It happened in 1985. It happened in May 2020. And June 17, it happened again.

Two feet of water over the spillway is notable for another reason: it triggers a Stage II emergency action level for the Western Virginia Water Authority.

"That means we need to notify the emergency management personnel in the valley, and the national weather service," said water authority spokesperson Sarah Baumgardner.

But despite the name, Baumgardner says it's no reason to worry about the 80-foot-high dam.

"It can withstand 14 feet of water coming over the entire structure, both the spillway and the dam, before we would risk any type of structural problems," she said.

After thrashing trees and dropping into Carvin Creek, Wednesday's floodwaters worked their way downstream, inundating roads and backyards like Tony Meader's.

"It popped up like three foot within, I don't know, about an hour or so," he said. "My wife said it was almost up to the bridge. I couldn't believe it."

In 23 years in his Roanoke County home, Meader says the floods, this month and last, are the first to tear up his property. The water in May chewed away part of his driveway.

"It just washed it right out like it wasn't nothing. I couldn't believe it," he said.

Back at the dam, Sarah Baumgardner says the only lasting impact at the cove will be to the boat landing. It will take some time for the water to drain, and make it safe to launch on the lake once again.