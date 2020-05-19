Twin boy, 12, held dying brother on way to hospital after Ind. shooting

A Chicago family is overcome with grief after a 12-year-old boy was fatally shot in front of his twin brother.

The 12-year-old twins were in the back seat of a car in Gary, Indiana, when someone fired shots as they passed by, hitting and, ultimately, killing Demetrius Townsel Jr. (Source: Family photos/WGN/CNN)

A large contingent of 12-year-old Demetrius Townsel Jr.’s family members came together Monday in Gary, Indiana, to mourn the boy’s loss and ask for help finding his killer.

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody following the Saturday night shooting that killed Demetrius while he was visiting a relative. But the 12-year-old’s mother, Catherine Brown, is pleading for someone to come forward.

“I can’t hold my baby no more. Please turn yourself in,” she said, through tears. “I go home empty. I miss his laugh. I miss him.”

Darius Townsel, Demetrius’ twin, also spoke, saying he missed his brother. The two were in the back seat of a car when someone fired shots as they passed by, hitting Demetrius.

Darius held his brother all the way to the hospital, two miles away. He tried to save Demetrius’ life by putting pressure on the gun wound, according to community activist Andrew Holmes.

“He’s the funniest dude I ever know, picked everybody up, made them laugh,” said Darius of his brother.

The family wants to know who the person who fired the shots is and why they took a young life.

“Why would ya’ll take my baby’s life? My baby’s just 12 years old. How could y’all just take that from me?” said Demetrius’ father, Demetrius Townsel Sr.

There is a $2,000 reward to anyone who helps locate the person who shot Demetrius. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-U-TELL-US (1-800-883-5587).

