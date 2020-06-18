Advertisement

Two Bedford PD officers test positive for COVID-19

Illinois Department of Public Health officials have announced 623 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Additionally, there are 72 confirmed deaths. (MGN Image) (KWQC)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Two officers with the Town of Bedford Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the department, the first positive case was reported on June 16. That officer had not worked in the prior week.

In the second case, which was reported June 17, the officer hadn’t worked in the four days prior to the positive result.

BPD says it is working with the Virginia Department of Health, the County Emergency Management and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office to protect officers and residents.

The VDH has tested every employee in the department, and enhanced cleaning procedures have been enacted.

“We are working to ensure the health of our officers is cared for as they are isolated during the time they are positive for the COVID 19. Please have positive thoughts for our employees as they recover from this illness,” the department wrote in a statement.

