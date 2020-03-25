Two Carroll County men under arrest following physical altercation

Two Carroll County men are under arrest after an altercation that left one of them with a gunshot wound.

Just before 8 p.m. on March 22, Carroll County deputies responded to an address on Snake Creek Road, where they found Michael Richardson with a gunshot wound.

After taking Richardson’s statement, they responded to 8465 Snake Creek Road, where the incident took place, to look for the other involved person, Ricky Pierce.

According to deputies, Pierce had facial injuries consistent with physical assault. Carroll County Fire and Rescue responded to both addresses to treat the two men. Pierce was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, while Richardson was taken to Twin County Regional Hospital.

Based on the statements provided, deputies believed the incident started as a physical altercation between the two men that elevated to the use of a firearm.

After being released from treatment, both men were taken before a magistrate. Richardson was charged with felony malicious wounding and transported to New River Valley Regional Jail under no bond. Pierce was also charged with felony malicious wounding, as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was also taken to NRVRJ under no bond.