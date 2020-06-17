Forest residents arrested after diaper-clad child found wandering

Two residents of Forest have been arrested by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office after a diaper-clad child was found wandering near a road.

Amanda Harbin, 31, and Jared Angus, 29, have been arrested for felony child abuse and neglect.

About 8:45 a.m. June 16, someone called 911 regarding the child wandering near the road in the Forest area wearing only a diaper and with some bite marks on the back.

"At first I just went to the baby and said 'Where's your mommy?' and 'Where's your house?' and he was sort of leading me towards one particular house and I went and knocked on the door and everything at first seemed fine, but then I saw the markings on his back and that's when I realized maybe there's something more going on," said Julie Roberson, who spotted the child from Route 221.

Deputies determined where the child lived, and after an investigation, Child Protective Services removed the child from the home.

Both suspects are being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail; mugshots have not been made available.

The sheriff's office says more charges may be filed.