Two Forest residents arrested after diaper-clad child found wandering

Two residents of Forest have been arrested by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office after a diaper-clad child was found wandering near a road.

Amanda Harbin; 31 and Jared Angus, 29, have been arrested for felony child abuse and neglect.

About 8:45 a.m. June 16, someone called 911 regarding the child wandering near the road in the Forest area wearing only a diaper and with some apparent back injuries.

Deputies determined where the child lived, and after an investigation, Child Protective Services removed the child from the home.

Both suspects are being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail; mugshots have not been made available.

The sheriff's office says more charges may be filed.

