Two Henry County women sentenced in school bus child assault case

2/26/21 UPDATE: After being charged with three counts of assault and battery, Carolyn Noel pleaded guilty to all three charges on February 13, 2020. On March 9 she was sentenced to 12 months, with all 12 months suspended, along with a 12-month probation for each charge.

Margaret Thomas had been charged with two counts of assault and battery, one of which was dropped. She faced a bench trial with a witness for the other charge. Thomas was sentenced to 12 months with 12 of those months suspended and 12 months of probation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two women, a bus driver and a bus driver aide, are facing child assault charges stemming from an incident on a Henry County Public Schools bus on November 15, 2018.

The sheriff's office received the complaint December 5.

Margaret Madoline Thomas was driving the bus. She is charged with two counts of assault on a 10-year-old child. She was arrested on January 30, and released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Carolyn Gravely Noel, the bus driver aide, is charged with three counts of assault on a child during the same incident. Two of the counts come from the November incident and an additional incident from October. She was arrested on January 31 and released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

The sheriff’s office said Thompson assaulted the victim on November 15. They said Noel assaulted the victim once on October 26 and twice on November 15.

Both women are no longer employees in the school system. The school board approved each of their employment separations in its December meeting.

Noel and Thomas are both due for court on Friday, Feb. 15.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (276) 638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 632-7463.