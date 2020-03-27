Advertisement

Two Lane beer, hard seltzer out on shelves

(WDBJ)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Mar. 27, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
Keep an eye on the shelves, shoppers can now find a locally made product in the beer and wine aisle.

Two Lane American Golden Lager and Hard Seltzer are now available in area stores like Walmart.

The beer and hard seltzer are made by Constellation Brands in Botetourt County.

Their facility in the Greenfield Business Park used to house Ballast Point’s production and taproom. The taproom closed several months ago, but the manufacturing facility has continued to brew new products.

“So now to have constellation come back with new product that is actually being distributed in our region and here in Botetourt is just absolutely fabulous,” Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe said.

Two Lane is a new product brewed only in Botetourt County and is made in partnership with country music singer Luke Bryan.

