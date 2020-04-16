Two Liberty University employees, one student test positive for COVID-19

Two employees and one student at Liberty University have tested positive for COVID-19, but the university says they are all working or studying at home.

As of April 15, Liberty says it knows of eight students who have been tested, one of which was positive and involves and LU Online student. One result is still pending.

Sixteen LU employees are known to have been tested. Two tests came back positive, involving employees who had been working at home for two weeks prior to the test. Two employee test results are still pending.

According to the university, seven employees have been asked to self-quarantine at home. Two students living on campus are in quarantine, but have not exhibited symptoms and haven’t been tested.

Before spring break, LU says there were 8,000 students in residence halls; now, there are approximately 1,060 still living on campus.

