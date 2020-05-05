Two Republicans announce candidacy for Roanoke City Council

With the Democratic ticket already announced, two Republicans Tuesday announced their candidacies for Roanoke City Council.

Peg McGuire, 51, an independent communications consultant, says she would like to see an elected school board, broad support for first responders, and a "balanced city council that respects the ideas and vision of all its citizens."

She says she promises to run on a conservative platform that also includes supporting Second Amendment rights, moving the date of City Council elections to align with statewide elections in non-presidential election years, and restructuring City Council so members are elected by ward instead of at-large.

McGuire says she has lived in Roanoke for 12 years, and was director of communications for the Virginia Museum of Transportation. She has a a bachelor of arts and a master of arts degree in Communications/Journalism from Saint Louis University.

She volunteers for the Virginia Children’s Theatre, the Roanoke Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, the Norfolk & Western Historical Society, and the Norfolk & Western Railway African American Heritage Group.

Maynard Keller, a financial planner, is also running, on a pro-safety, pro-business and pro-life platform.

He says his platform includes Second Amendment rights, support for law enforcement, solidifying Roanoke’s emergency plans, including all neighborhoods in decision-making and an elected school board.

Keller says he and his family have lived in Northwest Roanoke since 1994, and he has served on numerous commissions, committees, and task forces.

City Republicans plan to meet May 30 to decide GOP nominations for mayor and City Council.

The deadline to file is May 6.

