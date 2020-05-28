Two Roanoke doctors call New York Times data on Roanoke misleading

Tuesday, The Upshot, a section of the New York Times delivering analytical journalism in words and graphics, wrote an interactive online article titled Five Ways to Monitor the Coronavirus Outbreak in the U.S.

The article, it notes, intended to help provide a detailed picture of the past, present and future of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. It broke down the data compiled by the New York Times into five ways of looking at the spread of the virus.

One of those ways was through the lens of where outbreaks might come next. That section was further broken down into two graphs, one of which indicated a list of U.S. cities with the highest average daily growth rate of deaths.

And that is where Roanoke, Virginia came into play. It was listed at number two, falling just behind Burlington, North Carolina, with 21 recent deaths listed and a daily growth rate of 11 percent.

The chart also noted deaths in the city doubled every 7.6 days.

It should be noted data in the article are set to be updated regularly.

Accompanying this particular chart is a note that growth rates were averaged over the previous week and that cities qualified for consideration are limited to places with more than 250 cases and at least 50,000 people.

Following the article's publishing, doctors Molly O'Dell, of the Virginia Department of Health, and Thomas Kekering, of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, wrote a letter to the editor regarding this article.

It reads:

To the Editor:

Today's issue (May 26, 2020) contains inaccurate and misleading information on COVID-19 related deaths in Roanoke, Virginia in the on-going series of "Five Ways to Monitor the Coronavirus Outbreak in the U.S."

The Comment section for the article is closed, so it is our desire, through this letter, to give the NYT the accurate data and to caution the reporters on their geography and statistical methodology.

Specifically, Item # 3 "Where Outbreaks Might Come Next"

In the article, the table on the right "Highest Avg Daily Growth Rate of Deaths" (https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/04/23/upshot/five-ways-to-monitor-coronavirus-outbreak-us.html), lists Roanoke, Virginia as # 2 in the country and with the deaths doubling every 7.2 days.

This is not the case. There have been 21 deaths since March 16th in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts. These two health districts consist of the cities of Roanoke, Salem and Covington, Virginia, as well as the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Roanoke and Craig. The table below shows the location and number of the deaths by city and county. The graph depicts the week in which these deaths occurred. There is no doubling every 7.2 days and the 21 deaths were not in the last two weeks, but the last 8 weeks.

Molly O'Dell, MD, MFA

Communicable Disease Control,

Alleghany and Roanoke City Health Districts,

Virginia Department of Health

and

Thomas M. Kerkering, MD, FACP, FIDSA

Professor of Medicine

Division of Infectious Diseases

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

Adjunct Professor, Virginia Tech

Population Studies Program

By WDBJ7's count, as of May 27, prior to 5 p.m., the Roanoke-Alleghany Health District had a total of 330 cases and 25 deaths.

WDBJ7 attempted to reach both Dr. O'Dell and Dr. Kerkering for an interview on the subject of the New York Times article, but they could not be reached for comment.

WDBJ7 also reached out to the Upshot team within the New York Times for further explanation of the data. As of Wednesday evening, no correspondence was returned.

