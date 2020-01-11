Two Roanoke shootings in less than 12 hours

Two shootings in less than 12 hours--Roanoke Police say the violence happened less than a mile a part, killing one man and sending another to the hospital.

One neighbor tells WDBJ7 she thought she was dreaming when she saw yellow caution tape and police lights right outside her house. It was just after midnight when Roanoke Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Gandy Drive Northwest.

Officers found 25-year-old Nasion Brewer with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died. Investigators say Brewer appeared to have gotten into a fight which lead to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Later Saturday morning around 10:30, Police responded to a second shooting--less than a mile down the road on Liberty Road Northeast. The shooting took place at the Liberty Pines apartment complex.

Roanoke Police say a man was taken to the hospital with one gunshot wound that appears to be non-life threatening.

Police say they have no information that suggests these two shootings are related.